Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mylan NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mylan in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MYL. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

MYL opened at $17.19 on Monday. Mylan has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

