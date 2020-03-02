Piper Sandler Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.75% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.12 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 271,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 212,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,082,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

