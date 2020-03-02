Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0075

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $492,077.00 and $12,279.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 66,040,133 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.