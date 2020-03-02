PIVX (PIVX) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Graviex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and $290,530.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019202 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004504 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bisq, Coinbe, Upbit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

