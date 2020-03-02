PIXEL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,302.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $711,500.00 and $295,302.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

