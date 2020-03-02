Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450,603 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 1.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.77% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $102,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

