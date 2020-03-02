PlatinumBAR 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $6,571.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

