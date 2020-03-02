Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $204.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.52 million and the lowest is $204.20 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $195.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $713.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.21 million to $732.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $769.34 million, with estimates ranging from $745.98 million to $786.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 8,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $62,928.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 468,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,656.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,561 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $5.30 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $751.53 million, a PE ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

