PlayChip (PLA) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00482147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.06418754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00063203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

