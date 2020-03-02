PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Market Capitalization Hits $3.31 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $399,080.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

