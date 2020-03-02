Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt cut Playtech to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Playtech to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 443.57 ($5.83).

PTEC traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 253.10 ($3.33). 1,694,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a market capitalization of $768.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.52.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

