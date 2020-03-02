Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

