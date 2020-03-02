Plus500 (PLUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plus500 (LON: PLUS):

2/28/2020 – Plus500 had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/28/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/14/2020 – Plus500 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/15/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Plus500 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Plus500 had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON:PLUS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 938.60 ($12.35). The company had a trading volume of 778,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Plus500 Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market cap of $999.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

