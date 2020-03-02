Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00025890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $160,420.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

