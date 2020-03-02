PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

