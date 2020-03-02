PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 544,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $23,436,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 230,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NYSE PNM traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

