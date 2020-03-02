POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. POA has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $61,403.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, POA has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

