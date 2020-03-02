Polis Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,320.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $19,320.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00007287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,687,514 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.