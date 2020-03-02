Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Insider David Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

PNV stock traded up A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching A$2.46 ($1.74). 10,639,974 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.19. Polynovo Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -410.00.

About Polynovo

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

