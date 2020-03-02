PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $84,723.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 73.1% lower against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00684109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00069378 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007291 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,998,502,816 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

