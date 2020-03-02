Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

