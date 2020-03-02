Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219,263 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of Portland General Electric worth $84,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

