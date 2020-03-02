PostCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $22,271.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. PostCoin has a total market cap of $22,271.00 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008188 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

