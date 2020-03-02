PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0096 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $5,266.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02593583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.03782986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00689784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00770583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00581974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,412,801 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

