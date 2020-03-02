Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.29 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Power Ledger has a market cap of $44.29 million and $7.01 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,738,728 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, IDEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Huobi, Kucoin, Radar Relay, TDAX, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Bancor Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

