PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 over the last quarter.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

