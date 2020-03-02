PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

In other news, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

