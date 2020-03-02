PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.23.

In related news, COO William J. Sharbaugh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 in the last 90 days.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.