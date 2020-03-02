PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPD. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 over the last ninety days.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.