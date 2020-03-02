PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPD. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

