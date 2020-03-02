Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Pra Group worth $49,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. 15,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

