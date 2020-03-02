PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Tavio Capital LLC

Tavio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences comprises approximately 3.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.