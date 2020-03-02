Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) Insider Buys A$10,650.00 in Stock

Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) insider Michael Ohanessian bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,650.00 ($7,553.19).

ASX PPS traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching A$0.37 ($0.26). 3,632,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Praemium Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.69 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.52.

Praemium Company Profile

Praemium Limited provides managed accounts technology, portfolio administration, and financial planning tools to the wealth management industry in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia. It offers Praemium Portfolio, a portfolio reconstruction engine with a database of historic corporate actions across various equities.

