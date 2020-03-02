Premier Gold Mines (PG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of PG stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,069. Premier Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,708,261.46. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $107,375.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

