Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Buys £150.89 in Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($198.49).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Richard Rose bought 302 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29).

PMO stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 76.82 ($1.01). 9,017,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.15. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of $642.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

