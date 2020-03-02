PressOne Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $136,613.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

