PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.29% of PriceSmart worth $49,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,363,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,200 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.64. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,524. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.97. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

