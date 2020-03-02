PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,080 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.75% of PriceSmart worth $81,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,664,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

