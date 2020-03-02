Prime-XI (PXI) Reaches Market Cap of $3,880.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $3,880.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

