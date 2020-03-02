Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Primerica worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI traded up $4.89 on Monday, reaching $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

