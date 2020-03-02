Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,618. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

