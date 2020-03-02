Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.03. 13,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,211,445. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

