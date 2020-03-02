Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

SBGI traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

