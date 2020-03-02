Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 201.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MGRC. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.