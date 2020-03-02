Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.