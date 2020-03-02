Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quidel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

QDEL traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.27. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $82.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,702 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

