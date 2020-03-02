Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

