Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 14,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,609. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.62.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $767,225.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

