Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Epizyme worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Epizyme by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. 22,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.