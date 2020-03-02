Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,918,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,950. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

